NYZ009-012000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ015-012000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ016-012000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ017-012000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ018-012000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ022-012000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ023-012000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ024-012000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ025-012000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ036-012000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ037-012000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ044-012000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ045-012000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ046-012000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ055-012000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ056-012000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ057-012000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ062-012000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$