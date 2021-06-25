NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

NYZ009-252000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds5 to 10 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds5 to 10 .

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ015-252000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds10 to 15 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to

25 .

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds10 to

15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ016-252000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds10 to 15 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to

25 .

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 30 . Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ017-252000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds10 to 15 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to

25 .

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts

up to 25 . Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. South winds10 to 15 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds10 to

15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ018-252000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds10 to 15

with gusts up to 20 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to

25 .

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts

up to 30 . Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South

windsaround 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ022-252000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds10 to 15

with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ023-252000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15

with gusts up to 20 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to

25 .

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 30 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds10 to

15 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ024-252000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15

with gusts up to 20 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to

20 .

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds5 to 10

with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ025-252000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15

with gusts up to 20 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South windsaround 10 with gusts up to

25 .

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

windsaround 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds10 to 15

with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ036-252000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15

with gusts up to 20 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to

25 .

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

windsaround 10 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ037-252000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to 15 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds5 to 10 .

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds10 to

15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ044-252000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds10 to 15

with gusts up to 20 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to

20 .

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 25 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ045-252000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds5 to 10 .

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to

20 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ046-252000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds5 to 10 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds5 to 10 .

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ055-252000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds5 to 10 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to

20 .

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ056-252000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds10 to 15 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds5 to

10 .

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 with gusts up to 25 . Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ057-252000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds5 to 10 .

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to

20 .

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to

10 with gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ062-252000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds10 to 15 .

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds5 to 10 . Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to 20 . Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds5 to 10 with gusts up to

20 .

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds5 to 10 with

gusts up to 20 .

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

