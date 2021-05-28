NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021 _____ 092 FPUS51 KBGM 280736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-282000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ015-282000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ016-282000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ017-282000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ018-282000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ022-282000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ023-282000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ024-282000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ025-282000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ036-282000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ037-282000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ044-282000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ045-282000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ046-282000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ055-282000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ056-282000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ057-282000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ062-282000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Fri May 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain this afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather