NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021

588 FPUS51 KBGM 100736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-102000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ015-102000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ016-102000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ017-102000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ018-102000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ022-102000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ023-102000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ024-102000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ025-102000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ036-102000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ037-102000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ044-102000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ045-102000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ046-102000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ055-102000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ056-102000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

NYZ057-102000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ062-102000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

