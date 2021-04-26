NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

