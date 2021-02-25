NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021 _____ 962 FPUS51 KBGM 250836 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm. NYZ009-252100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 10 to 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Light snow and light sleet with light rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ015-252100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ016-252100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ017-252100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Blustery with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ018-252100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Light rain likely. Blustery with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ022-252100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ023-252100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ024-252100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ025-252100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ036-252100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Light rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation. Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ037-252100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Light rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ044-252100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Light rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ045-252100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Light rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ046-252100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Light rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ055-252100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Light rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ056-252100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Light rain and light sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ057-252100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Light rain, light snow and light sleet likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ062-252100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Light rain, light snow and light sleet likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$