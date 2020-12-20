NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020

_____

177 FPUS51 KBGM 200836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-202100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ015-202100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Light snow likely. A chance of light rain this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ016-202100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Light snow likely this morning, then light snow with a

chance of light rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ017-202100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Light snow likely this morning, then light snow with a

chance of light rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ018-202100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Light snow likely this morning, then light snow and light

rain this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ022-202100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Light snow likely. A chance of light rain this afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ023-202100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ024-202100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ025-202100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Light snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ036-202100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Light snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ037-202100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Light snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ044-202100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Light snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ045-202100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then light

snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ046-202100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then

light snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ055-202100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Light snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ056-202100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then light

snow likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ057-202100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then

light snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ062-202100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Dec 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather