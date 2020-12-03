NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
NYZ009-032100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ015-032100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ016-032100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ017-032100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ018-032100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ022-032100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ023-032100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ024-032100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ025-032100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ036-032100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ037-032100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ044-032100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ045-032100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ046-032100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ055-032100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ056-032100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ057-032100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows
around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ062-032100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Thu Dec 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
