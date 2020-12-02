NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020
_____
936 FPUS51 KBGM 020836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-022100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight.
Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ015-022100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then
partly sunny with isolated rain and snow showers this afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ016-022100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers this morning, then partly
sunny with scattered snow showers with isolated rain showers this
afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ017-022100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers this morning, then scattered
snow showers with isolated rain showers this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Lows
around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ018-022100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then numerous snow and rain
showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.
Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ022-022100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then
partly sunny with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Additional
snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ023-022100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then
partly sunny with scattered snow showers with isolated rain showers
this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ024-022100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then
partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Additional
snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ025-022100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then
partly sunny with scattered snow showers with isolated rain showers
this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ036-022100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ037-022100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ044-022100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.
Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ045-022100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.
Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ046-022100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ055-022100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then
partly sunny with scattered snow showers with isolated rain showers
this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ056-022100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.
Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ057-022100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ062-022100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather