NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

936 FPUS51 KBGM 020836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-022100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with scattered snow showers after midnight.

Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ015-022100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated rain and snow showers this afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ016-022100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered snow showers with isolated rain showers this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ017-022100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers this morning, then scattered

snow showers with isolated rain showers this afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Lows

around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ018-022100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then numerous snow and rain

showers this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ022-022100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ023-022100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered snow showers with isolated rain showers

this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ024-022100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ025-022100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered snow showers with isolated rain showers

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ036-022100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ037-022100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ044-022100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ045-022100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ046-022100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ055-022100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered snow showers with isolated rain showers

this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ056-022100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ057-022100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ062-022100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

