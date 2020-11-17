NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

NYZ009-172100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Snow showers

likely, mainly this morning. Additional snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 14 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

NYZ015-172100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ016-172100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ017-172100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers this

morning, then rain or snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ018-172100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ022-172100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ023-172100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ024-172100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of rain or snow showers. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ025-172100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this

morning, then rain or snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ036-172100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Snow or rain showers. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 19.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ037-172100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly this

morning. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 19.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ044-172100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow or rain showers this morning, then rain or

snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ045-172100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow or rain showers this morning, then rain or

snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ046-172100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ055-172100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

NYZ056-172100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ057-172100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this

morning, then rain or snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 19.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

NYZ062-172100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

