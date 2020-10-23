NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle
this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
