NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
NYZ009-282000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ015-282000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ016-282000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ017-282000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ018-282000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ022-282000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ023-282000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ024-282000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ025-282000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ036-282000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ037-282000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ044-282000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ045-282000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ046-282000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ055-282000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ056-282000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
NYZ057-282000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ062-282000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
