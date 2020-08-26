NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NYZ009-262000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ015-262000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ016-262000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ017-262000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ018-262000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ022-262000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ023-262000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ024-262000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ025-262000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ036-262000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ037-262000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. More humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ044-262000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ045-262000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ046-262000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ055-262000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ056-262000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ057-262000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. More humid

with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ062-262000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

