NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-282000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ015-282000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ016-282000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ017-282000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ018-282000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ022-282000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ023-282000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ024-282000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ025-282000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ036-282000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ037-282000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ044-282000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ045-282000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ046-282000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ055-282000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ056-282000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ057-282000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ062-282000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

