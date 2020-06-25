NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

770 FPUS51 KBGM 250736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

NYZ009-252000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ015-252000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ016-252000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

NYZ017-252000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ018-252000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

NYZ022-252000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ023-252000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ024-252000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

NYZ025-252000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ036-252000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ037-252000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

NYZ044-252000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ045-252000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ046-252000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ055-252000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ056-252000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ057-252000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ062-252000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

