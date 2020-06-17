NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020
_____
026 FPUS51 KBGM 170736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-172000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ015-172000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ016-172000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ017-172000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ018-172000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ022-172000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ023-172000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ024-172000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ025-172000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ036-172000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ037-172000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ044-172000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ045-172000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ046-172000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ055-172000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ056-172000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ057-172000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ062-172000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Wed Jun 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather