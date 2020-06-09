NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

NYZ009-092000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ015-092000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ016-092000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ017-092000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ018-092000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ022-092000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ023-092000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ024-092000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ025-092000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ036-092000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ037-092000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ044-092000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ045-092000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ046-092000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ055-092000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ056-092000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ057-092000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ062-092000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Jun 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

