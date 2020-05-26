NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020

_____

824 FPUS51 KBGM 260736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-262000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ015-262000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ016-262000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ017-262000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ018-262000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ022-262000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ023-262000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ024-262000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ025-262000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ036-262000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ037-262000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ044-262000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ045-262000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ046-262000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ055-262000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ056-262000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ057-262000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ062-262000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather