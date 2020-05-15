NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-152000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers with
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ015-152000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers with
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ016-152000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers with
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ017-152000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers with
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ018-152000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers with
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ022-152000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers with
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ023-152000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ024-152000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ025-152000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ036-152000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers with
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ037-152000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers with
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ044-152000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ045-152000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ046-152000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ055-152000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ056-152000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ057-152000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ062-152000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
