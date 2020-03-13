NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

_____

995 FPUS51 KBGM 130736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-132000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. A slight

chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-132000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ016-132000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows around 30. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ017-132000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ018-132000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows around 30. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ022-132000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ023-132000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ024-132000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ025-132000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph

this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ036-132000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 10.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ037-132000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ044-132000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ045-132000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ046-132000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 TO 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ055-132000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ056-132000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ057-132000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ062-132000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

