NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers, mainly this morning.
Highs near 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows around 10 below. North winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 TO 20. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow, rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with rain. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 20.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs
near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Scattered snow showers. Highs near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, mainly this morning. Total
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 10 TO 15. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then
partly sunny with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows near zero. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south
after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs
near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 below. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs 10 TO 15. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs
near 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs near 15. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers, mainly this morning.
Highs near 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain, snow with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 20s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated snow showers. Highs near 10.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows near 10.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 20s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with numerous snow showers this morning, then
partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs near 10. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 20s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs
10 TO 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 20s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs
10 TO 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs near 15. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs near 15. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near zero. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs
near 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 below. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 TO 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
