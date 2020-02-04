NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020

_____

956 FPUS51 KBGM 040836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-042100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows 15 TO 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ015-042100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely with freezing rain. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-042100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-042100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ018-042100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely with freezing rain. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ022-042100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of freezing

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Little or no additional

sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and freezing rain likely. Highs around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ023-042100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and freezing rain

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Little or no additional

sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ024-042100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Little or no additional

sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ025-042100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and freezing rain

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Little or no additional

sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow with freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ036-042100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A slight chance of

freezing rain and snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ037-042100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and snow. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ044-042100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance

of rain with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight

chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow with freezing rain likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-042100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow with freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ046-042100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ055-042100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and freezing rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Little or no additional

sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow with freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ056-042100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and freezing rain in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow with freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ057-042100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ062-042100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Tue Feb 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of

freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain with snow and freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather