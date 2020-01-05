NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020
_____
659 FPUS51 KBGM 050836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-052100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ015-052100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ016-052100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ017-052100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ018-052100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid
20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance
of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ022-052100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ023-052100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ024-052100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then
a chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ025-052100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ036-052100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch
possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ037-052100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Additional snow accumulation around an inch.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ044-052100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ045-052100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ046-052100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ055-052100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ056-052100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ057-052100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ062-052100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Sun Jan 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather