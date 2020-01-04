NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower
20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 TO 15. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around
40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the
upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Highs in the
lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of flurries. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow likely this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 TO 20. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows near 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow likely this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Sat Jan 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 TO 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
