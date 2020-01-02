NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2020
_____
920 FPUS51 KBGM 020836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-022100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy
fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows near 15.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 TO 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
$$
NYZ015-022100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ016-022100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ017-022100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ018-022100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ022-022100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely, mainly
in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ023-022100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ024-022100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ025-022100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ036-022100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ037-022100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ044-022100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then
a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
$$
NYZ045-022100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then
a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
$$
NYZ046-022100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
$$
NYZ055-022100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ056-022100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ057-022100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
$$
NYZ062-022100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather