NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

NYZ009-222000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy frost. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ015-222000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ016-222000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ017-222000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ018-222000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ022-222000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...A chance of drizzle with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ023-222000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ024-222000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy

frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ025-222000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ036-222000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ037-222000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ044-222000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ045-222000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy frost. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ046-222000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ055-222000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ056-222000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ057-222000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ062-222000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

