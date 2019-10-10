NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

NYZ009-102000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ015-102000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ016-102000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ017-102000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ018-102000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ022-102000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ023-102000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ024-102000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ025-102000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ036-102000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ037-102000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ044-102000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ045-102000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ046-102000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ055-102000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ056-102000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ057-102000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ062-102000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

