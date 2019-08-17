NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

