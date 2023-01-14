NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023

644 FPUS51 KALY 140825

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 140824

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

NYZ033-141600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 9 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ052-141600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-141600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-141600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain

and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-141600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-141600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-141600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. Freezing rain

and rain showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ042-141600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-141600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the evening. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ043-141600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around

30. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow

showers in the evening. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around

30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-141600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-141600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A

chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ039-141600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-141600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-141600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-141600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cold with lows around

30. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-141600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-141600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-141600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the evening. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-141600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-141600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy and much colder. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 14. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-141600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-141600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much colder with highs around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-141600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-141600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain

and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-141600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-141600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

324 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain

and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers, mainly in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

