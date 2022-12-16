NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

NYZ033-161600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ052-161600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after midnight.

Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs around 30.

NYZ058-161600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 16 to

21. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ065-161600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain, snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower

30s.

NYZ041-161600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ038-161600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ032-161600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Additional snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Cold with highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Additional heavy snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ042-161600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

NYZ083-161600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ043-161600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ084-161600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ082-161600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ039-161600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ040-161600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 16 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ047-161600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ048-161600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 18 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ049-161600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ050-161600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ051-161600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 18 to 24 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ053-161600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ054-161600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ060-161600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs around 30.

NYZ061-161600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ059-161600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs around 30.

NYZ063-161600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation of 10 to 14 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ064-161600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower

30s.

NYZ066-161600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

301 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs around 30.

