NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

160 FPUS51 KALY 260732

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 260730

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

NYZ033-262000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ052-262000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ058-262000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy drizzle this morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ065-262000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ041-262000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ038-262000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ032-262000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Much

cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ042-262000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ083-262000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ043-262000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ084-262000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ082-262000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ039-262000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ040-262000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ047-262000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ048-262000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy drizzle this morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ049-262000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy drizzle this morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ050-262000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ051-262000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy drizzle this morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ053-262000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ054-262000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ060-262000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ061-262000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

NYZ059-262000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy drizzle this morning. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ063-262000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ064-262000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ066-262000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

330 AM EDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with possible drizzle and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

