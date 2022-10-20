NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

_____

356 FPUS51 KALY 200835

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

NYZ033-202015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain or snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-202015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ058-202015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ065-202015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ041-202015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ038-202015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-202015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-202015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ083-202015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ043-202015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ084-202015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ082-202015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ039-202015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ040-202015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ047-202015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ048-202015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ049-202015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ050-202015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ051-202015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ053-202015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ054-202015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 50.

$$

NYZ060-202015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ061-202015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ059-202015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ063-202015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ064-202015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ066-202015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

435 AM EDT Thu Oct 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather