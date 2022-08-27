NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

NYZ033-272000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

$$

NYZ052-272000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

NYZ058-272000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ065-272000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ041-272000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ038-272000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ032-272000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ042-272000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ083-272000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ043-272000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ084-272000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ082-272000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-272000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ040-272000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-272000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-272000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-272000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ050-272000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ051-272000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-272000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ054-272000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ060-272000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ061-272000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ059-272000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ063-272000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ064-272000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ066-272000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

323 AM EDT Sat Aug 27 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

