NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

NYZ033-112000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-112000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-112000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-112000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-112000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-112000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-112000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-112000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-112000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-112000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-112000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-112000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-112000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-112000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-112000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-112000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-112000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-112000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-112000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-112000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-112000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-112000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-112000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-112000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-112000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-112000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-112000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

336 AM EDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

