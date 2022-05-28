NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 27, 2022 _____ 094 FPUS51 KALY 280700 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 280659 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 NYZ033-280800- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ052-280800- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ058-280800- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ065-280800- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ041-280800- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ038-280800- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ032-280800- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ042-280800- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ083-280800- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ043-280800- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ084-280800- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ082-280800- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ039-280800- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ040-280800- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ047-280800- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ048-280800- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ049-280800- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ050-280800- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ051-280800- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ053-280800- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ054-280800- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ060-280800- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ061-280800- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ059-280800- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ063-280800- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ064-280800- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ066-280800- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 259 AM EDT Sat May 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.