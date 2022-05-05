NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

NYZ033-052000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ052-052000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ058-052000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ065-052000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ041-052000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ038-052000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ032-052000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ042-052000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ083-052000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ043-052000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ084-052000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ082-052000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ039-052000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ040-052000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ047-052000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ048-052000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ049-052000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ050-052000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ051-052000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ053-052000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ054-052000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ060-052000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ061-052000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ059-052000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ063-052000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ064-052000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ066-052000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

338 AM EDT Thu May 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

