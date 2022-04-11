NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

NYZ033-112000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ052-112000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ058-112000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ065-112000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ041-112000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ038-112000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ032-112000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ042-112000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ083-112000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ043-112000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ084-112000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ082-112000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ039-112000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-112000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 50.

NYZ047-112000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ048-112000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ049-112000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ050-112000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ051-112000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ053-112000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ054-112000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ060-112000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ061-112000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ059-112000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

NYZ063-112000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

NYZ064-112000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ066-112000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

404 AM EDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

