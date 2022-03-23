NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 _____ 804 FPUS51 KALY 230914 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 230913 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 NYZ033-232000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain or sleet likely or a chance of snow in the evening, then freezing rain or rain or sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain likely. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow likely or a chance of rain in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Numerous rain showers, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. $$ NYZ052-232000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ058-232000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain or freezing rain likely in the evening, then rain, freezing rain with a chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ065-232000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ041-232000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ038-232000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and sleet after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ032-232000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain with rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers or a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ042-232000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain or sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ083-232000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ043-232000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain with a chance of sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ084-232000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ082-232000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Sleet. Rain in the evening, then freezing rain and rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero. $$ NYZ039-232000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ040-232000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ047-232000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ048-232000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ049-232000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ050-232000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ051-232000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then freezing rain and sleet with rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ053-232000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ054-232000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain or freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ060-232000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and sleet after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ061-232000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ059-232000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ063-232000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ064-232000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ066-232000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 513 AM EDT Wed Mar 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.