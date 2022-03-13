NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold with lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers or scattered

rain showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Wind chill values as

low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 12 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as

low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers or scattered rain

showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

4 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

4 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Wind chill values as low as

5 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

420 AM EDT Sun Mar 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

