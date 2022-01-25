NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

NYZ033-252115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly this morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

16 this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11 below. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 6 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15 below.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows around 5 above. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows

around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ052-252115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 20. Temperature rising to around 20 after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ058-252115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around

20 this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 13.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ065-252115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.

Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ041-252115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 3 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 below.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ038-252115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around

1 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 13.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 below. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

zero to 5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ032-252115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 14 this afternoon. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14 below. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 4 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15 below.

Temperature rising to around 8 below after midnight. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 18. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15. Temperature

rising to around 15 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Colder

with highs 10 to 15. Temperature falling to around 10 above in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

20 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 5 below.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ042-252115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers this morning. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s

this afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16 below.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

zero. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ083-252115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 13. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 14 below.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows zero to

5 above zero. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ043-252115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Not as

cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 3 below. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 11. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16 below.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs around 20. Lows around zero. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ084-252115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 4 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 below.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature 15 to 20. Temperature rising to around 20 after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ082-252115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 17 this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 6 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 17 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 7 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13 below.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 18. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising

to around 15 after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs around 20. Temperature falling to around 15 in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows 5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low

as 20 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

NYZ039-252115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly this morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

20 this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 3 below. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 11. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising

to around 15 after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ040-252115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly this morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 below. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 12. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 below.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising

to around 15 after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ047-252115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 above. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 13.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 below. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ048-252115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 12. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 7 below.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising

to around 15 after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

NYZ049-252115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 below.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as

10 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 5 above.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ050-252115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated snow showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 6 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 4 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as

10 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 5 above.

Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ051-252115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s

this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 2 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 12. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 below.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising

to around 15 after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above

zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ053-252115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ054-252115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly this morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 12. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 14 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ060-252115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this

afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 1 below.

North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 20. Temperature rising to around 20 after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ061-252115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 4 below.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as

10 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ059-252115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 2 below.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ063-252115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 below.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

10 above. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ064-252115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to

around 30 this afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ066-252115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

410 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

