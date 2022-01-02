NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022

962 FPUS51 KALY 020804

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 020803

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

NYZ033-022100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sleet or freezing rain likely this morning. Snow. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the lower 20s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows around 4 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ052-022100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely. Freezing rain and sleet likely this morning,

then snow or sleet likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ058-022100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of

rain or a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature around 15.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ065-022100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ041-022100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain or freezing rain or sleet likely this morning. Snow

likely. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 16. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ038-022100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain or snow or rain likely this morning, then

snow likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A 40 percent

chance of snow. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ032-022100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Colder with

highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 18 this

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A 50 percent

chance of snow. Much colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 6 above. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation

possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows around

10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs around 20.

Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 20.

$$

NYZ042-022100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sleet with freezing rain likely this morning. Snow. Snow

and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows around 9 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ083-022100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain or sleet likely this morning. Snow likely.

Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 14. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ043-022100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain or sleet this morning. Snow. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Colder

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 13. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ084-022100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain or sleet likely this morning. Snow

likely. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

around a trace. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 15. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ082-022100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain likely this morning. Snow likely. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs

in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ039-022100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain or rain or snow or sleet likely this morning,

then snow likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

this afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Much colder with lows around 14.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ040-022100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Snow likely. Rain or freezing rain and sleet likely this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s this afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ047-022100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Rain or freezing rain and sleet likely this morning, then

snow or rain likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ048-022100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Rain or freezing rain or sleet likely this morning, then

snow likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ049-022100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Rain or freezing rain and sleet likely this morning, then

snow or sleet likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ050-022100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet likely this morning, then

snow or sleet likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ051-022100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Rain or freezing rain and sleet likely this morning, then

snow or sleet likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this

afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ053-022100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or freezing rain and sleet likely this

morning, then a chance of snow or sleet this afternoon. Little or no

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 this

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ054-022100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely this morning, then a

chance of snow or sleet this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s this afternoon.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around

30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ060-022100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of

rain or snow or sleet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ061-022100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of rain or

snow or sleet this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ059-022100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of snow this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ063-022100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of snow this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much colder

with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ064-022100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ066-022100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

303 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

