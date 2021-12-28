NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

_____

277 FPUS51 KALY 280851

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 280850

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

NYZ033-282100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle, snow showers and freezing

drizzle this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 5 above. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ052-282100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ058-282100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ065-282100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely. Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

or a chance of sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ041-282100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ038-282100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ032-282100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle and snow showers this

morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ042-282100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ083-282100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ043-282100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle

and snow showers this morning. Not as cool with highs around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ084-282100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ082-282100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ039-282100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ040-282100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

around 40. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ047-282100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows

around 30. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ048-282100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ049-282100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ050-282100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ051-282100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ053-282100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ054-282100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle and snow showers

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ060-282100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ061-282100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ059-282100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ063-282100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely or a chance of

sleet after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ064-282100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ066-282100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

350 AM EST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow or sleet after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather