Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

NYZ033-062100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Colder with lows around 19. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the lower 30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ052-062100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ058-062100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature

rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ065-062100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ041-062100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ038-062100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ032-062100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs in the

mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 15. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cooler with highs in the mid

30s.

NYZ042-062100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ083-062100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ043-062100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ084-062100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper

30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ082-062100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Blustery, cold with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ039-062100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ040-062100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ047-062100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers this afternoon. Breezy and not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ048-062100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ049-062100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ050-062100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ051-062100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Breezy and not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature

rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the

mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ053-062100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ054-062100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in

the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into

the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid

30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ060-062100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ061-062100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ059-062100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ063-062100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ064-062100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ066-062100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

401 AM EST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

