Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

NYZ033-222100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow or rain

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely, mainly in the morning. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 30.

NYZ052-222100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ058-222100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ065-222100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ041-222100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ038-222100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ032-222100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s

this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 16.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper

20s.

NYZ042-222100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

NYZ083-222100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then a

slight chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

NYZ043-222100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

NYZ084-222100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

NYZ082-222100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid

20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows in the lower 20s.

NYZ039-222100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ040-222100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

NYZ047-222100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

NYZ048-222100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

NYZ049-222100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ050-222100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ051-222100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

NYZ053-222100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ054-222100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this

afternoon. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

NYZ060-222100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ061-222100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ059-222100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

NYZ063-222100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ064-222100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this

afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ066-222100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

311 AM EST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s this afternoon. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

