NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

NYZ033-102100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ052-102100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ058-102100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

NYZ065-102100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ041-102100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

NYZ038-102100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s

after midnight. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ032-102100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ042-102100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s this

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ083-102100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

NYZ043-102100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to

around 50 this afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ084-102100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

NYZ082-102100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ039-102100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the

afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ040-102100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s

after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ047-102100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ048-102100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s

after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the

afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 30.

NYZ049-102100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs around 60.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ050-102100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ051-102100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ053-102100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ054-102100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Breezy and not

as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ060-102100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ061-102100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s

after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ059-102100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ063-102100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Not as cool with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

NYZ064-102100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after

midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ066-102100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

325 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after

midnight. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

