NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 4, 2021 _____ 437 FPUS51 KALY 050750 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 050746 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 NYZ033-052000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ052-052000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ058-052000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ065-052000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ041-052000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ038-052000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ032-052000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ042-052000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows around 50. $$ NYZ083-052000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ043-052000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ084-052000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ082-052000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ039-052000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ040-052000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ047-052000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ048-052000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ049-052000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ050-052000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ051-052000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ053-052000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ054-052000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ060-052000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ061-052000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ059-052000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ063-052000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ064-052000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid with lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ066-052000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 346 AM EDT Sun Sep 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70. $$