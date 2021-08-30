NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

_____

425 FPUS51 KALY 300758

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 300756

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

NYZ033-302000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-302000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ058-302000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ065-302000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers this morning, then

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ041-302000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ038-302000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-302000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-302000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-302000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-302000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-302000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ082-302000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-302000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-302000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-302000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ048-302000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ049-302000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ050-302000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ051-302000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ053-302000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ054-302000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ060-302000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ061-302000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ059-302000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ063-302000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers this morning, then

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ064-302000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers this morning, then

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then

mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ066-302000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers this morning, then

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather