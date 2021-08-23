NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021

_____

212 FPUS51 KALY 230808

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230807

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

NYZ033-232000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-232000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-232000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-232000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ041-232000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-232000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-232000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ042-232000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-232000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ043-232000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-232000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-232000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-232000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-232000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-232000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-232000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-232000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-232000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-232000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-232000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-232000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-232000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-232000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-232000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-232000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-232000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-232000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

407 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

