NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

NYZ033-302000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around

40. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-302000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-302000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-302000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-302000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-302000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-302000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then

cloudy with rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-302000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-302000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-302000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-302000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-302000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-302000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-302000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-302000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-302000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-302000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-302000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-302000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-302000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-302000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-302000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-302000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-302000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-302000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-302000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-302000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

