878 FPUS51 KALY 100749

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 100747

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

NYZ033-102000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-102000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ058-102000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ065-102000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ041-102000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ038-102000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ032-102000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ042-102000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-102000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-102000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-102000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ082-102000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ039-102000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ040-102000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ047-102000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ048-102000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ049-102000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ050-102000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ051-102000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ053-102000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-102000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ060-102000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ061-102000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-102000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ063-102000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ064-102000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ066-102000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

347 AM EDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

